Tunisha Sharma Suicide: 524-page chargesheet filed against Sheezan Khan; Here's the next hearing date

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma(20) died by committing suicide on the sets of her show on December 24. Post this, her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been held in judicial custody. Post this Sheezan's family is striving hard to prove the 28-year-old actor innocent, and Tunisha's mother, Vanita, demands justice for her deceased daughter and considers Sheezan and his family guilty. Tunisha's mother and Sheezan's family raised several allegations against each other and made some shocking revelations by holding press conferences.

524-page chargesheet filed against Sheezan Khan:

Now as per the recent development in the case, Waliv Police filed a 524-page chargesheet filed against the accused Sheezan Khan on Thursday, 16 February. According to Hindustan Times, the 524-page charge sheet submitted by the police in Vasai court contains statements of 31 witnesses, including colleagues of the actors on the set of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, and their family and friends. In the charge sheet, the Waliv police have also claimed that it was a 10-minute conversation between Tunisha and Sheezan that caused the 20-year-old actress to take her own life. The charge sheet also cites evidence like CCTV camera recordings of Sheezan and Tunisha's meeting before she took the drastic step, their WhatsApp chats, and also those chats that Sheezan deleted pointing to the fact that he was responsible for Tunisha’s death.

The police also added that they are still waiting for Tunisha's clothes forensic reports to find out whether there were any blood stains on them or some other indication that shows she was assaulted. It is also reported that the Walive police will file a supplementary charge sheet later. Sheezan Khan, who has been in Jail since December 24, has filed a bail plea in the Bombay High court seeking quashing of the case and bail during the pendency of the petition.