Tunisha Sharma suicide: Actress’ mother files complaint against Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan

Actress Tunisha Sharma, who played the female lead in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul died by suicide on December 24. As per the reports, the actress attempted suicide on the sets of her show and hung herself in one of the makeup rooms. She was then taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. It is heart breaking to know that she was just 20 years old and took such a drastic step. Earlier, the police officials have said that they will be questioning the co-stars who were present on the set.

Tunisha’s mother files a complaint

In a recent development, DCP Chandrakant Jadhav spoke to the media and shared that the late actress' mother has filed a complaint against the show's lead actor Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment. As per the reports of Times of India, Tunisha was supposedly pregnant. Well, the post mortem reports will be out tomorrow which will clarify whether the actress was pregnant or not.

Moreover, the police officials have said that they will investigate the matter from the angle of both murder and suicide. Although there were no suicide notes been recovered from the spot, the police is questioning everyone present on the set during that time.

Tunisha’s work life

The 20-year-old Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Since then, she featured in several shows and Bollywood movies, most prominently playing childhood roles of Katrina Kaif's characters. She was shooting for Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. Besides this, she has also featured in several music videos.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.