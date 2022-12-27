Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: 5 Things Waliv police revealed after interrogating Sheezan Khan

After Tunisha's death, the actress's mother filed an FIR against Sheezan Khan , and abetment to suicide case was registered against him. Soon after this, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police under Section 306 of the IPC. The actress' mother has raised several allegations against Sheezan and told that Sheezan 'deceived' her daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan used Tunisha for three-four months.

The news of Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left the nation heartbroken, and the entire industry, fans friends, and colleagues are mourning her loss. The 20-year-old actress committed suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room during the shoot of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha and Sheezan fell in love with each other while shooting for the show but later parted ways. Reportedly, Tunisha's breakup is the major reason why the actress decided to end her life.

Sheezan has been in police custody since December 24, and a continuous interrogation is taking place. It was earlier said that Sheezan is consistently changing his statements and after two days of interrogation, the Waliv police have given some updates about Sheezan's statement.

Here are 5 Things Waliv police revealed after interrogating Sheezan Khan:

Sheezan broke down during the interrogation:

According to the ANI report, when the lady police officer reached the station to interrogate Sheezan Khan, he started crying. During his interrogation, the 28-year-old actor claimed he and Tunisha parted ways two weeks ago before she took her life.

Spoke about his breakup with Tunisha:

For two consecutive days, Sheezan narrated different theories for breaking up with Tunisha. As per the previous reports, Sheezan ended his relationship with the late actress due to 'religious differences'. He also claimed that Shraddha Walker's murder case was also one of the reasons why he chose to part ways with Tunisha.

Denies dating any other girl:

Earlier, reports claimed that Sheezan was dating several girls at the same time and used everyone to satisfy his physical needs. Now during his interrogation, the Waliv police officer mentioned that he has denied the existence of any other girl in his life. But the police is still looking into his 'secret girlfriend.'

17 people's statements recorded:

The police revealed that statements from 17 people related to the case have been recorded.

Sheezan is changing his statement:

As per the Waliv police, Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now, he has not given any clear reason for the breakup. There is no sadness on his face, but police are probing from every angle.

Tunisha Sharma's death:

After committing suicide, Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25 in J J Hospital, Mumbai. There were several speculations that the actress was pregnant but rubbishing these reports the doctors stated that the 20-year-old actress died because of suffocation.

Tunisha's friend Rayya Labib's accusations against Sheezan:

Tunisha Sharma's friend Rayya Labib claimed that Sheezan Khan was in a relationship with several women simultaneously and was using them to satisfy his physical needs. Tunisha's friend explained that just like the other women, Sheezan also used Tunisha for his physical needs and later broke up with her. Rayya also stated that it is quite possible that Tunisha could have been pregnant earlier and must have had an abortion after consuming pills. Rayya also mentioned that Tunisha was depressed and worried on December 24, Saturday, before she committed suicide.

Tunisha Sharma's funeral:

The entertainment fraternity was shattered after the news of Tunisha's suicide spread like wildfire. Several celebs like Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Sayantani Ghosh, Kanwar Dhillon, Rashami Desai, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, and Akanksha Puri took to their social media handles and extended condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones. Tunisha's funeral was held today, December 27, at 3 PM in a crematorium in Mira Road, Mumbai. Actors like Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Vishal Jethwa, Sidharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh, and many others attended Tunisha's last rites.