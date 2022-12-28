Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: 5 updates shared by the doctor after examining her medical reports

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul lead actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24 after committing suicide on the sets of her show. The news of her demise left fans, friends, and the entire entertainment fraternity in deep shock. Several celebs like Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Sayantani Ghosh, Kanwar Dhillon, Rashami Desai, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, and Akanksha Puri took to their social media handles and extended condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones.

Speaking about her demise, Tunisha locked herself in the room while shooting for their show, and when people knocked on the door, she did not open it. The crew members had to break the door to enter the room, after which they found her hanging. The actress immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital, after which the doctors declared her dead. The police revealed that statements from 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Surendra Pal gave some major updates regarding her medical reports. 5 Things the doctor stated about Tunisha Sharma: Tunisha Sharma's body was brought by her colleagues. Tunisha was declared dead at 4:20 pm on December 24. ECG confirmed Tunisha's death. After almost 5 hours, Tunisha's body was taken for post-mortem at around 9 pm, on December 24. Except for a deep strangulation mark on her neck, no other mark was found on her body.

Sheezan Khan taking Tunisha to the hospital: On December 27, CCTV footage went viral on social media platforms regarding Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. In this footage, it was clearly seen that Sheezan Khan and another man, and a woman were taking Tunisha to a hospital in Naigaon. Tunisha is seen hurriedly carried by a man up a flight of stairs while Sheezan and the other woman walking beside him. Sheezan was seen wearing the costume from his show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. When they took Tunisha to the hospital, Surrendar Pal, the doctor at the Naigaon hospital, declared that she was already dead. Many speculations said that Tunisha was pregnant. However, rubbishing this false news, the doctors declared that the 20-year-old actress passed away due to suffocation and was not pregnant. Sheezan and Tunisha's relationship: Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma played the lead roles in the fantasy show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The two fell in love with each other while shooting for the show and were in a relationship. However, the duo then broke up just 15 days before she decided to end her life.

Tunisha's mother's accusation against Sheezan: After Tunisha's death, the actress's mother filed an FIR against Sheezan Khan, and abetment to suicide case was registered against him. Soon after this, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police under Section 306 of the IPC. The actress' mother has raised several allegations against Sheezan and told that Sheezan 'deceived' her daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan used Tunisha for three-four months. Sheezan has been in police custody since December 24, and a continuous interrogation is taking place. Sheezan Khan's statements: The lady police officer who questioned Sheezan Khan stated that he broke down during the interrogation. Sheezan also narrated different theories for breaking up with Tunisha. As per the Waliv police, Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now, he has not given any clear reason for the breakup. Rayya Labib's accusations against Sheezan: Tunisha Sharma's friend Rayya Labib claimed that Sheezan Khan was in a relationship with several women simultaneously and was using them to satisfy his physical needs. Tunisha's friend explained that just like the other women, Sheezan also used Tunisha for his physical needs and later broke up with her. Rayya also stated that it is quite possible that Tunisha could have been pregnant earlier and must have had an abortion after consuming pills. Rayya also mentioned that Tunisha was depressed and worried on December 24, Saturday, before she committed suicide. Tunisha's funeral: Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai. Actors like Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Vishal Jethwa, Sidharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh, and many others attended Tunisha's last rites and paid their last respects. Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: 5 Things Waliv police revealed after interrogating Sheezan Khan