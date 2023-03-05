Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: After getting bail, Sheezan Khan reunites with sisters Falaq, Shafaq Naaz; Watch

Television actor Sheezan Khan is finally out of police custody. Its been almost two months since he was in police custody after his former co-star and girlfriend actress Tunisha Sharma, committed suicide on 24th December 2022. After two months of serving imprisonment, Sheezan has been granted bail by the local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The court ordered the release of the actor on a bail bond of Rs. 1,00,000.

Sheezan Khan re-unites with his sisters:

Recently in a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Sheezan Khan is seen coming out of jail after getting bail in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. In this clip, we see the Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul actor hugging sisters Falaq Naaz and Shadaq Naaz as soon as he steps out of the jail.

Watch the video here-

Tunisha's uncle, Pawan Sharma, reacted to the news of Sheezan’s bail and said, “We are not deterred by the news of his bail at all. It was bound to happen as it is a normal legal procedure. However, we are not stepping back till Sheezan gets punishment. We will keep on fighting till our daughter gets justice.”

Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

The 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24. Tunisha was in a relationship with her co-star Sheezan Khan who played the character of Ali Baba in the show.

The couple had already parted ways before this shocking incident happened. After this incident, Tunisha's mother filed a case against Sheezan under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. She also made allegations that Sheezan was cheating on her daughter with another girl which led her to take this drastic step.

In response to the allegations made against the actor, his sister-actress Falaq Naaz and his family held a press conference in which they accused Tunisha's mother of forcing her to work against her will. Sheezan's mother revealed that she was aware of her son's nature of getting into casual relationships with other girls.

