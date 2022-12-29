Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: From recovering a note to retrieving Sheezan Khan's chat; 5 major developments

Tunisha Sharma (4 January 2002- 24 December 2022) died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room during the shoot of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. This incident left fans, friends, and the entire entertainment fraternity in deep shock. Sheezan Khan, Tunisha's ex-boyfriend, was arrested soon after the late actress' mother, Vanita Sharma, filed a complaint against him and an abetment to suicide case was registered. Sheezan was arrested by the Waliv police under Section 306 of the IPC on December 25.

After getting arrested in an abetment to suicide case, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for 4 days on Sunday, December 25. On December 28, the Vasai court sent accused the 28-year-old actor to two-day police custody. The Vasai court has ordered that the police custody of Sheezan will be extended, and he will be in custody till Friday, December 30. The police are constantly interrogating Sheezan and people related to the case. Now, after a continuous investigation, the police have retrieved some major things related to the case.

5 major developments in Tunisha Sharma's case:

After constant investigation of the crime scene, a note is recovered from the sets of Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The police found the note from the makeup room, and it said, "He is blessed to have me as a co-star Woohooo." Tunisha and Sheezan's names were also scribbled on that piece of paper.

Police have also recovered nearly 250 pages of Whatsapp chats between Sheezan and Tunisha from his phone that will be further analyzed. The cops have also found Sheezan's conversation with Tunisha's mother.

The police also stated that Sheezan was in touch with his other ex-girlfriend, and was talking to her on Whatsapp but later deleted all his chats. The cops have written to Whatsapp to retrieve all of Sheezan's chats with his other ex-girlfriend and are probing why he deleted all his conversations. Sheezan was also on a call with his ex-girlfriend for two hours on the day Tunisha committed suicide.

The police seized three mobile phones including two iPhones.

According to India TV, the cops have also recovered a 10-inch long cloth strip that was used by cutting to hang.

Tunisha's uncle questions Sheezan Khan's statement:

The lady police officer who questioned Sheezan Khan stated that he broke down during the interrogation. Sheezan also narrated different theories for breaking up with Tunisha. He also revealed the reason behind their breakup and said that it was because of their age gap and religious differences. Sheezan also claimed that Shraddha Walker's murder case was also one of the reasons why he chose to part ways with Tunisha. Questioning Sheezan's claims, in an interview with NDTV, Tunisha's uncle asked, "Someone told me that Sheezan had said that he broke up with her because of the religious divide. Then why did you start all this? For three months, they went around together. Why did you have her meet your mother? His mother and sister used to call her up and they spoke regularly… If you are from a different community and you know you cannot pull through, then why?"

Speaking to India Today, Tunisha's uncle also said that the late actress and Sheezan have been close since the show's beginning. He also revealed that about 10 days before her suicide, Tunisha had an anxiety attack and was admitted to the hospital. Tunisha's uncle and her mother visited her at the hospital, and that's when the actress told them that she was wronged and cheated on.