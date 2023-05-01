Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan seeks return of his passport; Is it for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Sheezan Khan rose to stardom after playing the lead role in Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul wherein he starred opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma. However, Sheezan was all over the news when his co-star Tunisha died after committing suicide in his makeup room on the show's sets. The 20-year-old actress's family had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha. Due to this, a lot of allegations were made by Tunisha's family against Sheezan and Sheezan’s family against Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma. However, Sheezan was arrested, and after spending two months behind the bars the actor was released on bail by a local court in Maharashtra on March 4.

Sheezan Khan seeks return of his passport:

After almost a month of walking out of jail in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, Sheezan Khan is now seeking a return of his passport which was seized by the police. As reported by ANI, "Television actor Sheezan Khan filed an application in Vasai court to return his passport seized by police. Vasai court will hear this application of Sheezan Khan tomorrow."

This news comes after Sheezan Khan recently made headlines for reportedly being one of the confirmed contestants of the Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. To note, Vasai court will hear Sheezan's application on Tuesday (2 May).

About Sheezan Khan joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

A source close to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 informed ETimes TV that talks with Sheezan Khan have reached an advanced stage, and they are hoping for him to be a part of the season. As per the source, Sheezan has applied for a plea regarding his travel and other documents in the High Court.

Sheezan Khan’s professional career:

Sheezan Khan began his acting career in 2013 after starring in the hit show Jodha Akbar and essayed Sultan Murad Mirza. The actor then starred in several other shows such as Silsila Pyaar Ka, wherein he played the role of Vinay Saxena. Sheezan Khan then starred in numerous other shows such as Chandra Nandini, Prithi Vallab-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more. He was last seen in Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul wherein he essayed the role of Ali Baba opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma.

