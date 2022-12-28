Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: Vasai court extends Sheezan Khan's police custody; Deets Inside
After getting arrested in an abetment to suicide case, the court has taken a major decision regarding Sheezan Khan. Read to know about it!
Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.
Tunisha Sharma's sudden and untimely demise has left fans, friends, and the entire nation heartbroken. Known for her acting skills and cheerful personality, the actress took her life on December 24, and her family and friends were shattered after hearing this heart-wrenching news. The reason behind Tunisha taking this drastic step is her breakup with her boyfriend, Sheezan Khan. According to Tunisha's mother, Sheezan 'deceived' Tunisha by giving her false hopes about marriage and even 'used' her for three-four months. Sheezan has been in police custody since December 24, and a continuous interrogation is taking place.
Court's order regarding Sheezan Khan:
Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv police under Section 306 of the IPC, after Tunisha's mother, Vanita, filed an FIR against him on December 25. After getting arrested in an abetment to suicide case, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for 4 days on Sunday, December 25. Now, today Wednesday, December 28, the Vasai court has taken a major decision regarding Sheezan. As per the recent development, the court has sent accused Sheezan Khan to two-day police custody. The Vasai court has ordered that the police custody of Sheezan will be extended by two more days and he will be in custody till Friday, December 30.
Development in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case:
Today, December 28, the Waliv Police retrieved the WhatsApp chats and recording of Sheezan. The police stated that they have not found anything objectionable in Sheezan and Tunisha's chat and mentioned that their conversation was regularly related to food and well-being. The cops have also said that they will interrogate Tunisha's family regarding her anxiety issue and will also record her mother's statement again. The cops have not yet checked Tunisha's phone as they could not unlock it. The Waliv Police are busy interrogating Sheezan and have also found out about his "secret girlfriend" and will record her statement as well.
The Police will mostly retrieve Sheezan Khan's deleted chats and also take possession of the DVR of the shoot that took place at the set of their show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. This will be done so that the case would be better understood by reading the actor's facial expression. The officials will also examine the raw footage of Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. On December 27, the cops informed that the statements of 18 people have been recorded so far in connection to Tunisha's case. Tunisha and Sheezan's co-star Parth's statement was also recorded two times.
What happened before Tunisha committed suicide?
According to the reports, on Friday (December 23), a day prior to Tunisha's demise, her mother, Vanita Sharma, visited the sets of her show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Vanita asked Sheezan Khan to stay away from Tunisha. On December 24, Tunisha went to her makeup room just like a normal day and had lunch with Sheezan. After this, Sheezan was called for his shot, but before leaving the makeup room he closed the door angrily. Tunisha was inside the makeup room, but when the Assistant Director went to call her for the scene, she did not open the door. Despite knocking for a long time, the actress did not open the door, so the rest of the workers went on to break the door. When they all entered the room, Tunisha was found hanging on the noose.
What happened after Tunisha committed suicide?
A CCTV footage went viral on social media platforms on December 27 showing what happened after Tunisha committed suicide. In this footage, it was clearly seen that Sheezan Khan and another man, and a woman were taking Tunisha to a hospital in Naigaon. Tunisha is seen hurriedly carried by a man up a flight of stairs while Sheezan and the other woman were walking beside him. Sheezan was seen wearing the costume from his show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. When they took Tunisha to the hospital, Surrendar Pal, the doctor at the Naigaon hospital, declared that she was already dead. Many speculations said that Tunisha was pregnant. However, rubbishing this false news, the doctors declared that the 20-year-old actress passed away due to suffocation and was not pregnant.
Tunisha's funeral:
Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai. Actors like Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Vishal Jethwa, Sidharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh, and many others attended Tunisha's last rites and paid their last respects. Bhog and Antim Ardas for Tunisha will be held in her hometown Punjab on 5th January 2022. Kanwar Dhillon shared this update on his Instagram story.
Tunisha Sharma's career:
Tunisha Sharma (4 January 2002- 24 December 2022) was born in Chandigarh, Punjab. The actress stepped into the showbiz world in 2015 when she bagged a role as a child actor in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar. She then starred in several historical such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Ishq Subhan Allah, Internet Wala Love, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Hero – Gayab Mode On. The actress was also a part of several hit Bollywood films such as Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. The young charming actress will truly be missed by her fans!
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.
