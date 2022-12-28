Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: Vasai court extends Sheezan Khan's police custody; Deets Inside

Tunisha Sharma's sudden and untimely demise has left fans, friends, and the entire nation heartbroken. Known for her acting skills and cheerful personality, the actress took her life on December 24, and her family and friends were shattered after hearing this heart-wrenching news. The reason behind Tunisha taking this drastic step is her breakup with her boyfriend, Sheezan Khan. According to Tunisha's mother, Sheezan 'deceived' Tunisha by giving her false hopes about marriage and even 'used' her for three-four months. Sheezan has been in police custody since December 24, and a continuous interrogation is taking place.

Court's order regarding Sheezan Khan:

Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv police under Section 306 of the IPC, after Tunisha's mother, Vanita, filed an FIR against him on December 25. After getting arrested in an abetment to suicide case, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for 4 days on Sunday, December 25. Now, today Wednesday, December 28, the Vasai court has taken a major decision regarding Sheezan. As per the recent development, the court has sent accused Sheezan Khan to two-day police custody. The Vasai court has ordered that the police custody of Sheezan will be extended by two more days and he will be in custody till Friday, December 30.

Development in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case:

Today, December 28, the Waliv Police retrieved the WhatsApp chats and recording of Sheezan. The police stated that they have not found anything objectionable in Sheezan and Tunisha's chat and mentioned that their conversation was regularly related to food and well-being. The cops have also said that they will interrogate Tunisha's family regarding her anxiety issue and will also record her mother's statement again. The cops have not yet checked Tunisha's phone as they could not unlock it. The Waliv Police are busy interrogating Sheezan and have also found out about his "secret girlfriend" and will record her statement as well.

The Police will mostly retrieve Sheezan Khan's deleted chats and also take possession of the DVR of the shoot that took place at the set of their show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. This will be done so that the case would be better understood by reading the actor's facial expression. The officials will also examine the raw footage of Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. On December 27, the cops informed that the statements of 18 people have been recorded so far in connection to Tunisha's case. Tunisha and Sheezan's co-star Parth's statement was also recorded two times.

What happened before Tunisha committed suicide?

According to the reports, on Friday (December 23), a day prior to Tunisha's demise, her mother, Vanita Sharma, visited the sets of her show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Vanita asked Sheezan Khan to stay away from Tunisha. On December 24, Tunisha went to her makeup room just like a normal day and had lunch with Sheezan. After this, Sheezan was called for his shot, but before leaving the makeup room he closed the door angrily. Tunisha was inside the makeup room, but when the Assistant Director went to call her for the scene, she did not open the door. Despite knocking for a long time, the actress did not open the door, so the rest of the workers went on to break the door. When they all entered the room, Tunisha was found hanging on the noose.