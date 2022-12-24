Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Police to question her Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-stars on the sets

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who played the female lead in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul , died by suicide on December 24. According to reports, the 20-year-old actress attempted suicide on the sets of her fantasy-based TV show. She hung herself to a fan in one of the makeup rooms, said Waliv Police. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. However, the news of Tunisha’s death was confirmed by one of her relatives.

Tunisha’s co-stars to be questioned

As per the reports of Times of India, Tunisha’s body is still in the hospital and investigation is going on, said a police official. Her co-stars present on the set will also be questioned. Talking about the whole incident, a police official said that there is a Ramdev Studio in Filmcity where the shoot was on. Then there was a break between the shots when this actress went to the bathroom and then she hanged herself there.

He further added that people on the sets rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. However, it is primary information but their team is on the spot and they are investigating. Everyone's statement will be recorded, said the police official.

About Tunisha

The 20-year-old Tunisha began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah. Not only this, the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. Moreover, she was also featured in several music videos beside popular actors.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.