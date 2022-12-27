Tunisha Sharma's Death: 5 SHOCKING revelations actress' friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan

Tunisha Sharma's suicide has shaken the whole nation, and the entire entertainment fraternity is mourning the loss of this young gem. Known for her role in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the actress was a part of the industry for a long time and featured in several shows, films, and music videos. During her stint in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the actress fell in love with her co-star actor Sheezan Khan. Sheezan (28) and Tunisha (20) were in a relationship, and the actress was head over heels in love with him.

However, after dating for some time, the couple parted ways due to which, Tunisha was tremendously depressed. It is said that this is one of the major reasons the 20-year-old actress took her life. The actress' mother has raised several allegations against Sheezan Khan and told that Sheezan 'deceived' her daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan used Tunisha for three-four months. Now, after her mother's strong allegations, Tunisha's friend Rayya Labib has revealed some shocking details about Tunisha and Sheezan's relationship. Rayya Labib knew Tunisha for the past 2 or 3 years, and they even interacted with each other several times when they met at a beauty parlor in Mumbai.

Here are 5 SHOCKING revelations Rayya made about Tunisha and Sheezan's relationship:

Sheezan Khan used several women:

Tunisha's friend Rayya Labib claimed that Sheezan Khan was dating several women at the same time and maintained physical relationships with 6 to 10 women to satisfy his physical needs. Rayya revealed that Sheezan promised these women love and commitment when he dated them. These women were initially attracted to him for his good looks and he used them for sex.

Rayya Labib's source:

Rayya Labib revealed that a woman, who was dating Sheezan Khan, gave the information about him. Rayya added that the 'woman' was in a relationship with Sheezan for about four months but later broke up with him after knowing about his relationship with Tunisha. Rayya also said that the woman is undergoing psychiatric treatment for depression and doesn't want to talk about the issue.

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha's break up:

Rayya explained that just like the other women, Sheezan also used Tunisha for his physical needs and later broke up with her. After learning about his multiple relationships, Tunshia confronted Sheezan. He then retorted that he had already broken up with her and is not answerable to her. Rayya claims that this is the reason why Tunisha took her life.

Tunisha's pregnancy:

Tunisha's friend Rayya states that it is quite possible that Tunisha could have been pregnant earlier and must have had an abortion after consuming pills. Rayya added that she is not hundred percent sure about it, but Tunisha was very worried about something. According to Rayya, though Tunisha was not pregnant at the time of her death, there is a chance that she was pregnant earlier. Rayya added that Tunisha was madly in love with Sheezan Khan and wanted to get married to him.

Tunisha was depressed:

Rayya also mentioned that Tunisha was depressed and worried on December 24, Saturday, before she committed suicide.