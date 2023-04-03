Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan pens a heartfelt note for fans, says ‘You’re my power..'

Sheezan Khan rose to stardom after playing the lead role in Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul wherein he starred opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma. However, Sheezan was all over the news when his co-star Tunisha died after committing suicide in his makeup room on the show's sets. The 20-year-old actress's family had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha. Due to this, a lot of allegations were made by Tunisha's family against Sheezan and Sheezan’s family against Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma.

Sheezan Khan’s new story:

However, Sheezan was arrested, and after spending two months behind the bars the actor was released on bail by a local court in Maharashtra on March 4. Recently, Sheezan has started to maintain an active status on social media and has been sharing posts and videos. On March 4, Sheezan even shared a post remembering Tunisha Sharma and also penned a heartfelt note for the late actress.

A few hours ago, Sheezan Khan took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note thanking his fans and followers. The Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul actor wrote, “A Special Thanks To everyone Who stood by me and my Family's Side! I am truly blessed to be loved by everyone!! Specially my supporters. You Guys Are Not Just Fans You're My Power!! God Bless You All! Peace and Love. -Sheezan Khan.”

Sheezan Khan’s professional career:

Sheezan Khan began his acting career in 2013 after starring in the hit show Jodha Akbar and essayed Sultan Murad Mirza. The actor then starred in several other shows such as Silsila Pyaar Ka, wherein he played the role of Vinay Saxena. Sheezan Khan then starred in numerous other shows such as Chandra Nandini, Prithi Vallab-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more. He was last seen in Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul wherein he essayed the role of Ali Baba opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma.

About Tunisha Sharma's demise:

On 24 December 2022, Tunisha Sharma broke many hearts as she left for her heavenly abode. The 20-year-old actress committed suicide on the sets of her show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Sheezan Khan's makeup room. Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Fever And Brain Multispeciality Hospital (Naigaon East) and was declared dead at 4:20 pm and an ECG confirmed her death. Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai.

