Tunisha Sharma’s family not deterred by Sheezan Khan’s bail, says ‘We will fight till Tunisha gets justice’

Actor Sheezan Khan was last seen in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', opposite the late actress Tunisha Sharma. He was seen in the lead role of Ali Baba. The television actor is best known for essaying the role of young Akbar in Jodha Akbar. As per reports, Sheezan was in a relationship with 21-year-old Tunisha Sharma. However, the actress took her own life on the sets of the show by committing suicide. Sheezan was arrested in connection with the actress’s death and for allegedly abetting the suicide of the star.

The actor who was arrested on 26th December has been serving his time in jail for more than two months. To the relief of his family and supporters, he was granted bail today by a court at Vasai in Maharashtra. The court ordered the release of the actor on a bail bond of Rs. 1,00,000. The actor is expected to return home by today evening or Monday morning. His family cannot wait to welcome him home. His sisters took to social media to share their gratitude and express their joy upon hearing the good news. They claimed that Sheezan was always innocent and the law proved that today.

Tunisha Sharma’s family react to the news

Vanita Sharma, mother of Tunisha Sharma filed the report against Sheezan accusing the actor of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. Tunisha's uncle, Pawan Sharma reacted to the news of Sheezan’s bail and said, “We are not deterred by the news of his bail at all. It was bound to happen as it is a normal legal procedure. However, we are not stepping back till Sheezan gets punishment. We will keep on fighting till our daughter gets justice.”

Vanita had earlier revealed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. Pawan also claimed that Sheezan’s mother was aware of her son’s nature and how he enters into casual relationships with other girls, but she never stopped him. He added, “Our case is strong. Jab tak insaaf nahi milega, hum aise hi fight karenge.”

