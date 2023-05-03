Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita REACTS to Sheezan Khan getting approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Actor Sheezan Khan has been in the news again for several days owing to his professional life. The actor is rumored to be a confirmed contestant in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. It was also reported by ANI, after almost a month of walking out of jail in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, Sheezan has recently filed a plea seeking the return of his passport. The Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul actor had filed an application in Vasai court to return his passport seized by police. Vasai court was supposed to hear his plea on May 2.

Sheezan Khan's plea approved by the court:

Now according to an ETimes TV report, Sheezan Khan’s plea for the temporary return of his passport has been approved by the Vasai court. Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra also confirmed that the actor is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He said, "We are grateful to the honorable court that has permitted Sheezan to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Sheezan Khan revealed he had faith that justice wouldn’t be denied and his sister Falaq Naaz also expressed her appreciation.

Tunisha Sharma's mother REACTS:

Sheezan Khan, who rose to stardom after playing the lead role in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was arrested on December 24 after his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in his makeup room. The late actress's family had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha. However, Sheezan was arrested, and after spending two months behind bars the actor was released on bail by Vasai court in Maharashtra on March 4.

While reacting to the news of Sheezan being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita, told Etimes that they will oppose Sheezan's plea of seeking the return of their passport in the court. Speaking about Sheezan participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, "What message are channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone who is an undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?" She further shared people watch actors on TV and consider them as idols and try to be like them. "I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent," concluded Tunisha's mother.

Reportedly, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was to go on floors in May and air in July. However, there has been no official confirmation from the channel yet.

