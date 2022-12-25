Tunisha Sharma's post-mortem report reveals she was not pregnant, died due to suffocation

Tunisha Sharma's sudden demise has left fans, friends, and the entire entertainment fraternity in deep shock. The actress essayed the lead role in the fantasy show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul passed away after committing suicide in the makeup room of her rumored boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan on December 24. She was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, where she was declared dead.

Tunisha Sharma Post Mortem Report:

As stated in Times Now report, Tunisha Sharma's post-mortem was conducted today, December 25 morning, by a team of 4 to 5 doctors in J J Hospital, Mumbai. There were many speculations which said that Tunisha was pregnant. However, rubbishing this false news, the doctors have now declared that the 20-year-old actress passed away due to suffocation and was not pregnant. Tunisha's mortal remains were handed over to her family, and the funeral will happen today at 4 PM in Mira Road crematorium in Mumbai.

Tunisha Sharma's demise:

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly in a relationship with Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan and the couple broke up just 15 days before she decided to take this drastic step. According to the police, Tunisha went into depression after her breakup and thus decided to end her life. As per the recent developments, Sheezan Khan has been arrested by Waliv Police under Section 306 of the IPC.

Sheezan was arrested after Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR and an abetment to suicide case has also been filed against him. Waliv police is further investigating the case. It is also reported that during questioning, Sheezan changed his statement when asked about his breakup and fight with Tunisha. The police also stated that Sheezan is not cooperating with the investigation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.