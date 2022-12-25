Tunisha Sharma’s rumoured BF and co-star Sheezan Khan arrested in abetment to suicide case

Tunisha Sharma ’s death by alleged suicide has left her fans, loved ones, and industry peers in a state of shock and mourning. In a fresh development in the case, the police have now arrested the late actress’ rumoured boyfriend and Daastan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan in abetment to the suicide case of the 20-year-old. This comes after Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR against Khan yesterday.

Sheezan Mohammed Khan is an actor who appeared as the lead Ali Baba in the serial Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. He started his acting career in 2013 with the historical drama series Jodha Akbar, where he played the role of young Akbar/ Sultan Murad Mirza.

Waliv police further informed that a case under section 306 of the IPC has been registered against Sheezan. They also added that he will be presented in court today.

After arresting Sheezan Khan , ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav said, "Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this."

Tunisha Sharma death

Tunisha allegedly hanged herself in one of the make-up rooms of the sets of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul yesterday. She was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai. However, she was pronounced dead on arrival. After conducting an on-the-spot investigation, the police said that the reason for suicide is not clear yet. No suicide note was discovered.

Just a few hours before her demise, Tunisha had shared a post on Instagram featuring a picture of herself in her costume. She captioned the post, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop". She also shared a video clip on her Instagram story feature that showed her getting her makeup done on the set. Sharing the video clip, she had written, "#BTS #StayTuned."

Tunisha Sharma’s acting career

Tunisha began her career with the show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, in which she played the role of young Chaand Kanwar. She was most popularly known for her role as Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah. She also shared screen space with Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan. She made her film debut in 2016 with Fitoor, in which she essayed the role of young Firdaus. Besides this, she was also seen in the films Baar Baar Dekho, and Kahaani 2.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.