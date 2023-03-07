Tunisha Sharma's uncle REACTS to Sheezan Khan's family photo; Says 'These guys are celebrating as if....'

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul lead actor, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December last year. Tunisha Sharma, who was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam reportedly committed suicide on the sets of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending more than two months behind the bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday. Recently, his sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz shared a family picture of them as they looked happy reuniting with their brother.

Tunisha Sharma’s uncle REACTS to Sheezan’s family photo

In the picture, Sheezan looked super happy as he posed with Shafaq, Falaq, their mother, and their pet dog. Shafaq uploaded the photo with the caption, “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us. #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily.” In a conversation with Times of India, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma said that ‘These guys are celebrating as if he has returned after a jung. If he was in jail for 70 days, there must be something that made the law authorities hold him back for so long.’

Check out the photo here

Reaction of fans

Not just fans, but other celebrities also showered their love and support on the family. Actor Jaswir Kaur wrote, “So happy to see you all together, family.” Actor Arti Singh Sharma shared, “So happy to see this. God bless u all.” Model and actor Khalid Siddiqui also shared his love and blessings with the family. Other fans commented how long they have waited for this day and it finally came true. Most comments by fans read “Mashallah, so happy to see Sheezan bhai!”

