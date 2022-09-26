Tushar Kalia wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Fans hail the choreographer for his ‘well deserved win’
Tushar Kalia fans hail his win in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Tushar Kalia was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 yesterday evening. He is a talented choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors and was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tushar also judged Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman just before his entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He had announced his engagement by posting adorable pictures of him and Triveni on his social media handle. Tushar is one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The choreographer has had quite an impressive journey in the show and he proved himself in every task given to him.
The fans of the shows and the choreographer are overjoyed with his win. Several fans of the choreographer took to twitter to express their joy for his massive success. The fans wrote, “Congratulations #TusharKalia well deserved winner of #KKK12”, “Superb #TusharKalia. From the beginning you were the best. Truly deserving winner. Many many congratulations #KhatronKeKhiladi12”, “Congratulations Tushaar kaalia So proud of you well Deserve”, “Well deserved The strongest & The best Contestant of #KKK12 Tushar #TusharKalia Congratulations.”
Check out some tweets here-
Taking to his Instagram account, Tushar posted a picture of himself in which he is seen holding the trophy in his hand and also kissing it. Tushar captioned the post as, “THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT @colorstv #kkk12.” As soon as the choreographer posted the picture on his Instagram, fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. His contender, Faisal also dropped a comment that read, “Congratulations brother (with a red heart emoji).”
