TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32; Know more about the Splitsvilla 9 contestant

A well-known actor, model, and photographer Aditya Singh Rajput was a common face in the television industry. To everyone's shock, the actor passed away at his Andheri residence on Monday. He was a part of the industry for several years now and worked in numerous projects. Aditya had maintained an active social media presence and regularly shared pictures and videos with his fans and followers. He rose to fame after participating in Splitsvilla 9. Although he stayed away from television and films in recent years, he was now away from the limelight.

About Aditya Singh Rajput

While the actor's family hails from Uttarakhand, Aditya Singh Rajput was born in Delhi. He started his career early at the age of 17 with modelling. The actor moved to Mumbai and lived with his mom in the initial days. Over the years, he performed at a lot of college shows, featured in several TV commercials before venturing into TV shows and movies.

Aditya's journey to Mumbai

Aditya Singh Rajput started his career as a model in Delhi. In an interview, the actor shared what brought him to Mumbai. He appeared for a screen test for Hero commercial and he got selected. This project brought him to Mumbai where he gave audition for other commercials. Although he didn't plan to stay here for long, he wanted to try his luck and soon started getting offers for work. Since then, the actor had his fair share of struggles, but became a well-known face in the entertainment industry.

Aditya Singh Rajput in TV shows and movies

Aditya has worked in films like 'Krantiveer', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara', 'U me Aur Hum', and others. In the Ajay Devgn-Kajol starter, U Me Aur Hum, Aditya was seen as Aman Mehra. Other than movies, the popular TV show, CIA (CAMBALA Investigation Agencies) featured Aditya in a pivotal role. In 2016, he participated in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9 which brought him fame. Out of 26 contestants, the winners for the season were Gurmeet Singh Rehal and Kavya Khurana. Besides movies and TV shows, Aditya Singh Rajput featured in a few music videos. In 2010, he was seen in Tumpe Marna Hai opposite Shweta Kothari.

Besides his career in movies and television, Aditya recently started his entrepreneurial journey with the brand 'Pop Culture'. He was earning recognition working as a casting director under this brand. According to recent reports, his brand was doing well. Aditya regularly promoted the brand on his social media.

