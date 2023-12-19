TV actors’ Big Break Poll: Ridhi Dogra to Shehnaaz Gill; which TV actor's big screen break is your favorite?

In a year filled with surprises and breakthroughs, several television actors have made their mark on the big screen, leaving audiences eager to witness more of their cinematic journeys. Some of the prominent actors from the television industry migrated to Bollywood this year, while others for their big break in the South Film industry. Their journey has been nothing short of exciting, and fans are buzzing with excitement about which actor's big-screen debut impressed them the most. From RIdhi Dogra to Karan Patel, let's take a look at the notable entries to the big screen from popular TV stars this year.

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra, known for her stellar performances on television, ventured into Bollywood with not one but two significant projects. She joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan and also secured a role in the much-anticipated Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Her role in Jawan caught everyone's attention. She essayed the role of a mother figure to one of Shah Rukh Khan's characters in the movie.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur, recognized for her charm on the small screen, stepped into the Bollywood spotlight with her debut opposite the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui, showcasing her acting prowess in a noteworthy role. She essayed the lead role in the movie, Tiku Weds Sheru.

Gautam Rode

Gautam Rode, having an eventful year on the personal front, expanded his horizons by making his debut in the Malayalam film industry. His special appearance in the upcoming Malayalam film, Bandra, has created a buzz among his fans. The actor announced the news on his social media and also unveiled his look from the film.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has been on a roll this year, making waves with her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and later starring in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actress has several interesting projects in the pipeline.

Shaheer Sheikh

Television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Do Patti, where he will be seen sharing the screen with the talented actress Kriti Sanon. The shooting for the film has already been wrapped up.

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand, known for her roles on television in serials as well as reality space, graced the big screen in Karan Johar's highly anticipated film of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, portraying the role of Ranveer Singh aka Rocky's sister.

Debattama Saha

Debattama Saha recently made her Bollywood debut in Shehzada, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel, a familiar face in the television industry, who is best known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, stepped into the world of Bollywood with his lead role in Darran Chhoo, marking his debut on the big screen.

After creating their magic on small screen, these actors have showcased their versatility and talent on the big screen. The poll is now open, and we encourage readers to cast their votes for the TV actor whose big break left them truly impressed. Stay tuned for the results!

