TV Actors’ Big Screen Break Poll Result: Shehnaaz Gill emerges as everyone’s favorite with 93% vote

In a recent poll conducted to identify the audience's favorite TV actor who made a significant breakthrough on the big screen this year, Shehnaaz Gill has emerged as the clear winner, securing an overwhelming 93% of the votes.

The poll, which featured a diverse list of talented actors, including Anjali Anand, Ridhi Dogra, Debattama Saha, Gautam Rode, and others, highlighted the rising star power of Shehnaaz Gill in the entertainment industry.

More than 250 readers cast their votes, and Shehnaaz Gill secured 93% of the votes, making her the favorite actress of the audience who got her big-screen break this year. Other actors on the list didn't come close, and Ridhi Dogra got only 6% of the votes. The poll was open for more than 24 hours, and the result was calculated after readers cast their votes.

About Shehnaaz Gill's projects

The poll results reflect the audience's enthusiasm and appreciation for Shehnaaz Gill's transition from the small to the big screen. The talented Shehnaaz Gill has undeniably had a stellar year, marked by her successful foray into Bollywood. Her debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan garnered attention and accolades, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess.

The actress didn't look back after her successful Bollywood venture. She continued to leave her mark in the industry with a notable role in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming, where she shared the screen with the talented Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in 100% next with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

Known for her vivacious personality, Gill has managed to capture the hearts of fans not only with her on-screen performances but also with her off-screen charm. The actress has proved what sheer dedication and hard work can achieve.

In conclusion, Shehnaaz Gill's landslide victory in the TV Actors' Big Break Poll is a testament to her growing popularity and the audience's endorsement of her successful transition from a Bigg Boss 13 contestant to the big screen. As she continues to shine in Bollywood, Gill's journey is undoubtedly one to watch, and her fans can't wait to see what the future holds for this rising star.

About other actors featured in the poll

Our poll also featured Ridhi Dogra, the talented actress who grabbed attention with Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, followed by Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Ridhi is another promising star to look out for. Next on the lineup, we had Avneet Kaur, who stepped into the Bollywood spotlight with her debut opposite the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru.

We also had Anjali Anand on the list. A famous reality show star, she graced the big screen in Karan Johar's highly anticipated film of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, portraying the role of Ranveer Singh, aka Rocky's sister. Shaheer Sheikh, the small-screen heartthrob, was also featured on the list for his Bollywood project with Kriti Sanon, Do Patti. This marks his debut in Bollywood, and the shoot for the film has been wrapped up already.

Other actors on the list of TV actors' big screen breaks included Debattama Saha, Karan Patel, and Gautam Rode.

