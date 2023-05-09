TV Actress Chandrika Saha’s 21-year-old husband bangs infant son against floor; Complaint registered

Trigger Warning: The article contains reference to assault.

TV actress Chandrika Saha who is known for acting in popular TV shows like Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert has recently grabbed headlines after she filed a complaint against her husband, Aman Mishra. A photo from her CCTV footage also went viral where 21-year-old Aman Mishra is seen banging their infant son against the floor. Chandrika rushed the child to the hospital and filed a complaint against her husband.

Chandrika Saha books husband for injuring their 15-month-old son

According to the police, the 41-year-old actress approached the Bangur Nagar police station with CCTV recordings from the child’s bedroom after she found him injured. Chandrika mentioned in the complaint that on Friday, she was in the kitchen when she heard her 15-month-old son crying. She asked Aman to take care of the child who then took the child to his bedroom. But after a while, Chandrika heard her son crying again and heard a loud thud. When she rushed in, she found the infant lying on the floor injured.

Chandrika rushed the child to a private hospital in Malad West. Currently, his condition is stable. After admitting the baby to the hospital, the actress checked the CCTV footage of the child’s bedroom and found Aman banging the infant against the floor three times. She then approached the police station with the CCTV recordings to lodge a complaint.

Chandrika and Aman’s dispute over the child

The actress is a resident of Malad and she told the police that her husband was not happy with the child. Chandrika told the police that she was a divorcee. She met Aman Mishra, a trader by profession in 2020 and had an affair with him. Reportedly, when Aman found out Chandrika was pregnant, he insisted Chandrika have an abortion. Since the doctors advised against it, they kept the baby. However, they often fought over this and last month, they tied the knot when their son was 14 months old.

The police officer confirmed that they have registered a complaint and booked Mishra under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one’s custody. He also added, “We are investigating the case and examining the CCTV recordings.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced assault of any kind, is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, cops, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's net worth 2023: Early life, career, properties and everything else you need to know