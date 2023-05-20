TV actress Gauri Pradhan talks about the fights on Kutumb sets and why television acting can be ‘gruelling’

Television actor Gauri Pradhan rose to popularity with her role as Nandini Virani, one of the most popular characters on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress was also seen in the television show, Kutumb, where he was paired opposite now-husband Hiten Tejwani. Although they met for the first time for shooting an advertisement, it was on the sets of Kutumb, that they fell for each other. The talented actress took a break after motherhood but returned to the screen with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, she opened up on the challenges of being a Television actor.

Gauri Pradhan on why being punctual earned her the title of 'being difficult to work with'

Recalling her experience of working in Kutumb, Gauri shared how punctual and disciplined she was on the sets. The actress essayed the lead role in the show opposite Hiten Tejwani. She said, "Yes, I had fights every day with the scheduler. That was very common… I was known for coming on time and leaving on time. In Kutumb, I used to wear a wig for my long hair. So at 9 pm, everyone would start looking at each other because at 9 ‘o’ clock, I would just take off the wig, give it, and leave in the middle of the shot also because if I have come on time I earn the right to leave on time." The actress also added how this habit of hers earned her the title of 'being difficult to work with'. She added, "I was known for that. A big snob, snooty, very difficult to work with.”

Gauri Pradhan on working as a 'television actress'

Gauri also shared how television acting can be 'gruelling' and compared to it acting in movies can be a cakewalk. She said, “When you do a television show, even if you do one show for a long time, and then you do a movie, it’s like cake walk. It’s like you are on a holiday. It’s so easy and breezy that there is no issue…”

