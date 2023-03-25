TV Actress Nilu Kohli's Husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away after slipping inside the bathroom

Veteran actress Nilu Kohli who has featured in several TV shows and Hindi films was recently seen in the period drama that was released last year, Jogi. In shocking news, it has been reported the actress’ husband Harminder Singh Kohli passed away in the late afternoon on March 24, Friday. They have been married since 1986, and the couple has a son, Banveer Kohli, and a daughter Sahiba Kohli. Their daughter confirmed the news of her father’s death when ETimes TV reached out to her.

Nilu’s daughter Sahiba also confirmed that the last rites of her father will take place on Monday. The family is waiting for their son, Banveer to return as he works in the Merchant Navy. She also shared, "It was a sudden death. My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened."

Reportedly, Harminder had diabetes, but his health was stable and he was doing fine. The incident happened around the afternoon when Harminder went to the bathroom after returning from the Gurudwara. Since he was taking longer than usual, the house help who was the only person in the home at that time went to check on him and found him lying unconscious on the bathroom floor. It was too late to take him to the hospital.

Nilu Kohli’s work front

Nilu Kohli’s career is not just limited to shows and serials on television, she has featured in popular films like Dil Kya Kare, Housefull 2, and Hindi Medium, among others. The actress recently took to her social media to share the teaser of her latest project with Sunil Grover, the comedy series United Kacche. Nilu plays a titular role in this series which also features Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, and Manu Rishi Chaddha. The actress has also been part of popular TV shows like Maddam Sir, Choti Sarrdarni, and Sangam.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss contestants Aly Gony and Asim Riaz complete Umrah together, shares update with fans