TV celebs wedding 2023 POLL: Krishna Mukherjee to Vrushika Mehta and Shrenu Parik; vote for your favorite

2023 has been quite a roller coaster for many Television celebrities as they finally decided to take the plunge and get married. While some kept their big day a secret others shared with fans every ritual of their wedding celebration.

Pinkvilla brings to you a compilation of celebrity weddings wherein the love birds pose happily on their big day. Vote for your favorite celebrity wedding.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre

Ghar Ek Mandir actors Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are the latest additions to the list of actors who got married in 2023. The couple tied the knot on 21st December 2023 at Shrenu's hometown Vadodara followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Shrenu's wedding at Vadodara was attended by close friends from the industry. Ishqbaaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and Neha Laxmi Iyer attended the wedding with their partners. Bhaweeka Chaudhary who played Shrenu's onscreen best friend in Maitree also attended her wedding festivities.

The couple had a grand Haldi function followed by an engagement-sangeet ceremony, a wedding day, and a reception.

Have a look at Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's dreamy wedding pictures

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee and her sailor fiancé Chirag Batliwalla got married on 13th March 2023 in Goa. The couple took the nuptial vows against the backdrop of a beautiful sea sunset. In her wedding pictures, Krishna rocked as a Bengali bride dressed in white and red wedding attire.

Advertisement

The wedding rituals included a Haldi, Mehndi, Sangeet, and Tomatina party. The actress also went on a bachelorette trip to Thailand along with her girl gang. Krishna's star-studded wedding was attended by Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shireen Mirza among others.

Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia

Dil Dosti Dance actress Vrushika Mehta shared pictures from her wedding with Saurabh Ghedia on 10th December 2023. The couple seemed arranged a grand wedding outside Mumbai. They followed the Gujarati traditions in their wedding festivities. Vrushika rocked her wedding attire.

She wore two different dresses as a bride for the big day. The actress wore the traditional red lehenga-choli with a long net veil giving her a complete bridal look. She also wore a white lehenga teamed up with a traditional green garchola. The duo looked extremely happy as they started their journey as a married couple.

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

Popular actress, host, and dancer Mukti Mohan also took the plunge this year and married Animal actor Kunal Thakur. The couple tied the knot on December 10, 2023, in a private affair in Mumbai. Mukti's sisters Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan also shared the wedding pictures and congratulated the couple. Mukti Mohan wore a hot red and beige outfit teamed with a white-colored lehenga and heavy jewelry. Kunal Thakur opted for a cream and red traditional outfit.

Take a quick poll and vote for your favorite wedding of 2023

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

After a failed marriage with Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur found love in Kenyan businessman Nikhil Patel. The couple bonded over being single parents and gradually fell in love. They took the plunge on 18th March 2023. Dalljiet wore a white lehnga-choli teamed with a red dupatta while Nikhil complimented her with white ethnic wear and safa.

The couple also posed with their children from previous marriages. Post-wedding, Dalljiet shifted to Nairobi and she often interacts with her fans on social media.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita and Michael got married on 1st July 2023 in Germany. Sreejita looked ethereal in her white wedding gown while Michael looked dapper in the black suit. The couple had their Western wedding this year and intend to have a Hindu wedding in 2024. Sreejita and Michael were dating for a couple of years before deciding to take the plunge.

Advertisement

Sachin Shroff and Chandni

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff got married for the second time on February 26, 2023. The wedding functions were attended by the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Sachin and Chandni twinned in mustard-colored outfits and looked happy and beautiful in their wedding pictures.

Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan

Splitsvilla fame Riya Kishanchandani tied the knot with Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan popularly known for his choreography in Ready song Dhinka Chika. The duo had an inter-religion marriage. They had a Nikkah ceremony followed by a reception for friends and family. Salman Khan also attended the wedding reception and wished the couple on their big day.

While all the weddings were beautifully lit up and were a celebration of love, which one among the above is your favorite? Do vote.

ALSO READ: Favorite TV jodi 2023 POLL: Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma to Kushal Tandon-Shivangi Joshi, who won you over?