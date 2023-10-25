TV Fraternity Row: Ekta Kapoor SUPPORTS Ankita Lokhande; 'Most professional actor I've worked with'

Bigg Boss 17 has kept the audiences hooked to the show. Well, not only contestants inside the house, the avid celebrity fans of the show outside the house time and again share their opinions on various topics of the BB house. Renowned producer of TV shows Sandiip Sikcand recently took an indirect dig at Ankita Lokhande's stance for the TV fraternity.

In a long post, Sandiip had criticized TV actresses for taking the medium for granted. In a firm message, he had asked Ankita to "kindly shut up." Now, Pavitra Rishta producer Ektaa Kapoor has come out in Ankita's support.

Ektaa Kapoor extends support to Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ektaa Kapoor, producer of Ankita Lokhande's popular show Pavitra Rishta, extended support to her for Bigg Boss 17 by posting an Instagram story. She also mentioned that Ankita has been a professional actress, thereby quashing Sandiip's dig at her. Ektaa wrote, "Most professional actor I've worked with one of the best leads ever! Hope u winn! Sorry for the late wishes @lokhandeankita n @jainvick !!!

Have a look at Ektaa Kapoor's post for Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

What is the TV fraternity row, and how it all started?

In Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande had a fight with Khanzaadi wherein the rapper put down TV actresses and told the Manikarnika actress that she was a serial (TV) actress. This angered Ankita, and she took a stand for the TV fraternity and told her that she shouldn't forget about Bigg Boss airing on a TV medium.

Later, producer Sandiip Sikcand took an indirect dig at Ankita and mentioned how several TV actresses throw tantrums on the sets and give a tough time to the makers. He revealed that if these actors get a film or even an ad, their TV commitment gets compromised.

Hina Khan comes in support of Ankita Lokhande

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan posted long messages expressing her thoughts on the controversy and explained the plea of an actor. She mentioned that almost all departments in a production unit have back-ups, but actors are expected to show up come what may.

