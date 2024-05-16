Ravi Dubey is one of the biggest names in the television industry as he has proved his mettle in acting as well as the production field. The actor often hits headlines for his PDA moments with wife Sargun Mehta. He is popularly known for his stint in the renowned daily soap Jamai Raja where he essayed the role of Siddharth Khuranna.

Ravi Dubey dropped an unrecognizable picture

Just a few hours back, Ravi Dueby dropped a picture of his unbelievable transformation looking completely unrecognizable in prosthetic makeup. The actor turns an old man, with white beard and a bald look. The significant wrinkles on his face look so real.

On the other hand, the Udaariyaan producer also shared another picture of himself in his usual dapper look and it shows the dedication and hard work invested in his elderly look in prosthetic makeup.

Captioning the post he wrote, “ Choose a man that can be both... and more.”

However, the new look grabbed all the limelight, leaving fans applauding for his excellent transformation.

For the unversed, in a previous report by Pinkvilla, it was confirmed that the Jamai Raja actor will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayan where he will be playing the role of Lakshman alongside Ranbir Kapoor who will be seen as Lord Rama.

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, the comments section of the post was flooded with speculations from the fans, wondering whether this new look is for a forthcoming project. One of the users wrote, “Holy moly is that you @ravidubey2312 beyond recognition.” Another wrote, “It's a real actor. Fantabulous.” In the next comment, a fan commented, “Wowow kya transformation hai (Wow what a transformation!) Great great work.”

However, many users couldn’t believe the extraordinary transformation that Ravi Dubey went through as he is completely unrecognizable in the latest picture.

More about Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey is known for his versatility as he has been part of many television and OTT projects. Some of his notable works include Stree Teri Kahani, Saas Bina Sasural, Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander, and Jamai Raja, among others. The actor has also appeared on several reality shows such as India's Best Dramebaaz, Nach Baliye Season 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'll Champs.

On the personal front, Ravi and his wife Sargun Mehta’s real-life camaraderie often serves major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

