Udaariyaan's Vivian Dsena reveals his favorite co-actress; Rubina Dilaik's response is unmissable

Vivian Dsena is currently enjoying parental bliss as the actor has been spending quality time with her daughter and wife. The actor was last seen in Udaariyaan as Sartaj. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Vivian Dsena was approached for Bigg Boss 17. Vivian's wife Nouran confirmed the buzz but revealed on her social media platform that Vivian will not be entering the show. The actor recently took to social media to interact with his fans. The actor was asked about his favorite co-actress so far.

Vivian Dsena chose his favorite co-star so far

Replying to the question, Vivian Dsena tagged two actresses and wrote, "Rubina Dilaik, Twinkle Arora, and my mirror". Vivian had worked with Rubina in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki while he shared screen space with Twinkle on Udaariyaan. His chemistry with both actresses has been appreciated. Rubina Dilaik re-shared the story and had an epic reaction to Vivian mentioning two actresses as his favorite co-stars. The witty actress replied, " N I thought, I was 'The Only'."

Have a look at Vivian Dsena's Instagram story and Rubina's response on the same

Vivian Dsena in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Udaariyaan

Vivian Dsena played a dotting husband in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Vivian's character Harman in the show was initially unsupportive of his bride who belonged to the third gender. However, later, he falls madly in love with Soumya (Rubina Dilaik). Harman's nickname Gulabo for Soumya had a separate fanbase.

After taking a small break from TV shows, Vivian entered Udaariyaan as Nehmat's savior Sartaj. Vivan has been great friends with producers of Udaariyaan Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. His cameo on the show was hugely appreciated and his character brought a lot of charm, wit, and entertainment to the show.

Vivian Dsena's personal life

Vivian Dsena separated from his first wife Vahbiz Dorabjee and after a couple of years, there was news about Vivian dating a media professional Nouran. Months later, it was reported that Vivian had been married to Nouran and had a daughter. It was also reported by the Times of India that Vivian converted to Islam. After the speculations were doing the rounds about his personal life, he accepted everything and stated that he wanted to keep his personal life out of public scrutiny.

