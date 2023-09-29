Udaariyan’s Ravie Dubey, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan V Grover reunite; Fans get excited seeing PICS

Ravie Dubey is a popular name in the showbiz industry. He started his acting career in 2006 with the role of Ravi Agarwal in the DD National television show Stree... Teri Kahaani. Since then. he has been part of many television dramas as an actor. Later, the actor turned producer for a few shows. Helmed by him, Udaariyan is one serial that became quite popular. It starred Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta in the lead roles, among many other popular actors. The two rose to fame with their stint in the show.

Udariyaan's Ravie Dubey, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan G Grover meet

Yesterday, Ravie Dubey uploaded a few photos that feature Udaariyan's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan G Grover. Karan Wahi is also seen with them. The photo is uploaded with the caption, "#aboutlastnight." All of them looked happy posing for the camera. But, Karan G. Grover and Karan Wahi had the best reactions. While Wahi exclaimed with big eyes, Grover covered his face and had a similar expression. In the other photo, all of them are seen smiling from ar to ear.

Check out Ravie Dubey's photos here:

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked gorgeous in the picture sporting a sleek ponytail and smokey eyes.

Fans get nostalgic

Netizens loved the picture of the actors together. They shared how nostalgic they got seeing Udaariyan actors together. One user wrote, "Bss @6_ankitgupta or @sargunmehta ki Kami hai." Another commented, "Thank you for these lovely pictures Ravi! Literally love everyone in the frame!" "Hayeeee kitni khushi huiii itne din bad dekh kr ud wale din yaad aa gye," reads another comment.

Besides netizens, the actor also dropped sweet notes for Ravie Dubey. Abhishek Kumar wrote, "Memories. (red heart emoji) Sir kal ki batein mujhe saari yaad hain or ek cheez aesi seekhi hai jo main apni poori life me le k chaluga. You’re the best sir." To his, the producer replied, "So glad ..much love and all the best to you." Karan G. Grover wrote, "Cheers to last minute plans." Rashmeet Kaur Sethi wrote, "Absolutely had a blast."

