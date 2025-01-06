Udne Ki Aasha actor Kanwar Dhillon takes some time off from shooting after undergoing THIS surgery; hopes to return soon

Kanwar Dhillon, who has captured the hearts of viewers with his compelling performance in the popular television series Udne Ki Aasha, recently underwent significant surgery. The surgery has brought a temporary pause in his filming schedule. In an interview with a media portal, he opened up about the details of his surgery and shared insights into how the production team is managing the show's filming during his absence.

Speaking to Times Of India TV, Kanwar Dhillon said, "I have recently undergone a major dental surgery and currently have multiple stitches in my mouth, making it impossible to shoot while swollen. Thankfully, my team has been very understanding and supportive, allowing me the time off I need to recover. Hope to bounce back soon."

Due to the actor taking a temporary break from filming, the production team has worked to ensure that everything continues to run smoothly on set. When asked about the potential impact of his absence on the show's airing schedule, the actor, known for his role in Pandya Store, explained that the creators of the series prioritize maintaining a good bank of episodes. This is why it allows them to avoid operating on a tight, cut-to-cut filming schedule. However, he underlined how stepping away from the shoot as the lead actor impacts the shoot.

Sharing more insights into his health condition, Dhillon revealed that he had been consuming painkillers and suffered from swelling during the shoot for quite some time, and the same was noticed by the production team. Further, when asked about when he would return to the sets, the actor said that he would be back very soon.

For the unversed for the last few weeks, Udne Ki Aasha has topped the TRP charts, beating Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

