Udne Ki Aasha EXCLUSIVE: Neha Harsora opens up on show securing first spot on TRP chart

Very few shows managed to become the audience's favorite in a short span of time, and Udne Ki Aasha is one of them. Starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, the show has garnered immense love from its viewers. The show struck the right chord with the audience, making it the number 1 show on the TRP chart almost every week. This week, too, Udne Ki Aasha has once again proven their mettle by topping the charts in the TRP game.

Exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, the lead actor Udne Ki Aasha, Neha Harsora, shared, "As I have said before, and I say it once again that, there is no better joy to see your show on the top. I am overwhelmed, and the track that our makers introduce have been connecting well with the audience."

Despite being loved by the viewers, Udne Ki Aasha's ratings have fluctuated on the TRP chart, but this week it managed to secure the first spot. When asked about this, the actress said, "Well, that's the part and parcel of the business. Honestly, the number game is not something that affects me. Of course, it gives you immense joy to keep the pace going. However, I don't let it affect me."

She continued, "I'm here to give my best and do what my makers ask me to do because we believe in them. However, most definitely, there is one thing I know and believe, we are here to stay and stay strong."

Udne Ki Aasha has been immensely loved by viewers. Neha portrays Sailee, while Kanwar Dhillon plays Sachin. Their banter, understanding, and chemistry on-screen are enjoyed by fans.

Along with Neha and Kanwar, Udne Ki Aasha stars Sanjay Narvekar, Puru Chibber, Tanvi Shewale, Devashish Chandiramani, and many others in pivotal roles. The acting prowess of all the actors on the show is appreciated by the audience.

