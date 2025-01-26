Udne Ki Aasha EXCLUSIVE: Neha Harsora wishes to learn THESE skills amid busy schedule; opens up on balancing personal-professional life

Neha Harsora, who plays the lead role of Sailee in Udne Ki Aasha, is determined to make 2025 a year of growth, both personally and professionally. The actress defined her character Sailee as "simple yet smart" and shared her thoughts on balancing work, personal life, and self-improvement.

Talking about Sailee, Neha Harsora said, "My character is very straightforward. She's smart but not overly vocal. She speaks or takes a stand only when it's necessary, which I think is a valuable trait. It shows she values meaningful conversations." She explained that Sailee's journey involves tackling challenges in her life with patience and determination, qualities she finds inspiring.

Juggling the demanding schedule of daily shoots with personal life can be tricky, but Neha is taking it in stride. The actress described, "Back-to-back shooting leaves little room for personal time, but I'm totally fine with it. It's part of the job."

Looking ahead, Neha is focused on self-improvement and exploring new interests. "I want to evolve as an actor and add new skills," she shared. "For instance, I want to learn driving and make more time for reading. I enjoy books, watching movies, and web shows whenever I get the chance."

The actor acknowledges the challenges of maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life. "It's definitely difficult to find time for both, but I'm trying my best to manage it," she said. As Udne Ki Aasha continues to captivate audiences, Neha Harsora's journey, both on and off screen, promises to be one of steady progress and heartfelt effort.

Advertisement

Speaking about her show, Udne Ki Aasha is currently one of the top-rated Television shows. From Neha's acting mettle to her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Kanwar Dhillon to the powerful storyline, everything about Udne Ki Aasha is loved by the viewers. These are a few reasons why audiences are hooked on the show. It manages to entertain the audience, and the plot resonates with them.

Apart from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Udne Ki Aasha actor Kanwar Dhillon takes some time off from shooting after undergoing THIS surgery; hopes to return soon