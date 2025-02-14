Udne Ki Aasha EXCLUSIVE: Why did Neha Harsora drive a rickshaw? Actress says 'Never thought I...'

Udne Ki Aasha is currently one of the most loved shows on screens and has a massive number of viewers. The story resonates with the audience, and each episode receives immense love from the audience. Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles, Udne Ki Aasha's relatable storyline and unexpected twists and turns have kept the viewers hooked. Recently, Neha, who plays Sailee, has had a unique experience while shooting for the show.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Neha Harsora, who recently drove a rickshaw for an important scene in the show, spoke about her experience. For the uninformed, the sequence sees Sailee take control of the vehicle to save her flower consignment from being robbed and also protect Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) from the MLA's wrath.

Speaking about the experience, Neha told Pinkvilla, "It was good, something different. Never thought I can do it or will ever get to ride it." Neha's character, Sailee, is shown as a determined and strong-willed woman who constantly faces challenges. This scene further highlights her resilience as she takes charge in a critical moment.

Udne Ki Aasha airs on Star Plus and has been receiving appreciation for its engaging storyline and performances. The show often ranks at the top of the TRP chart due to its powerful content. The acting prowess of the actors in the show is also loved by the audience.

Apart from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of a Marathi family, the show revolves around the lives of Sachin and Sailee, a couple who unexpectedly get married to each other but then together fight their real-life problems together.

Udne Ki Aasha premiered on March 12, 2024, and has never failed to entertain the audience since then.