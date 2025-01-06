Udne Ki Aasha: Not Kanwar Dhillon but THIS actor receives highest per day income; fees of show's cast REVEALED

Udne Ki Aasha has been ranking first in the TRP chart among its contemporary shows for the last few weeks. Starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, it promises an engaging storyline and captivating on-screen chemistry between the main characters. It resonates with the viewers because it portrays a middle-class family's idea of challenges. While the audience is already enjoying watching the show, let us take a moment to look at the fees of Udne Ki Aasha's cast.

Kanwar Dhillon essays the role of Sachin, a taxi driver. Undeniably, his performance in the show proves how deeply Kanwar has gone into the skin of his character, adding depth and intrigue to the plot. According to Etimes, his per-episode fee is around Rs 55,000. Before signing the dotted lines for Udne Ki Aasha, he wowed fans with his stint in Pandya Store.

Talking about Neha Harsora, the actress is seen playing the character of a kind-hearted florist named Sailee. Her chemistry with Kanwar and compelling performance have definitely earned her a household name. The actress's per-day remuneration is around Rs 60,000.

Sanjay Narvekar plays one of the most crucial roles in the show. He is seen as Sachin's supportive father and puts down various moral narratives for the viewers. As far as his earnings are concerned, Sanjay receives Rs 34,000 per episode.

Talking about other actors, Shama Deshpande and Puru Chibber, their earnings are Rs 32,000 and Rs 40,000 per episode, respectively. Pari Bhatti, who steps into the shoes of Shailee's onscreen sister, brings more drama and depth to Udne Ki Aasha. Her per-episode earnings are around Rs 28,000.

Lastly, Radhika Vidyasagar, who the viewers know as Sachin's reel mother (Renuka), is reported to be receiving Rs 22,000 per episode.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Etimes. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

