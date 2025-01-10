Udne Ki Aasha PROMO: Sailee takes STRONG stand against eve teasers but faces THIS repercussion

Udne Ki Aasha is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with its impeccable storyline that resonates with many. Starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, the show is ranking first on the TRP charts. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Sailee will be seen taking a strong stand for herself after eve teasers harras her while she was doing her business.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Udne Ki Aasha on their official Instagram page. In this promo, it can be seen that an eve teaser arrives at Sailee's shop and harasses her. Sailee decides to teach a lesson to them and beats up the eve-teasers on the road. Due to her stand, Sailee faces difficulty in her family. Renuka stops Sailee from doing her business as she thinks that Sailee created a drama by beating up the eve teasers.

However, Sailee firmly refuses to shut her business because she is scared of the eve-teasers and decides to resume work. She says how women cannot be scared of such goons. This leaves Renuka angry. The caption of this promo reads, "Jab khud ke liye Sailee uthaayegi awaaz, tab kaise badlenge uske halaat?"

Watch Udne Ki Aasha's promo here-

Udne Ki Aasha struck the right chord with the audience and has proved to be one of the most successful shows. Premiered on March 12, 2024, the show has received love for its realistic storyline. All the cast members of this show are immensely loved by the audience. Especially Kanwar Dhillon's character Sachin has resonated with the viewers and emerged to be fans' favorite celebrity.

Advertisement

Due to its amazing plot twists and storyline, the show has been consecutively ranking on the first spot of TRP chart. Apart from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles. The show airs every day at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: Udne Ki Aasha: Not Kanwar Dhillon but THIS actor receives highest per day income; fees of show's cast REVEALED