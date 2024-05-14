Ayesha Singh, one of the most popular faces in the television industry, is best known for her role as Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Now, to her fans’ delight, she has graced the screens once again as Sai in the ongoing serial Udne Ki Aasha, which stars Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin and Neha Harsora as Sailee.

In a recent interview, Ayesha Singh talked about her experience working with Kanwar Dhillon. Read on to learn more details.

Ayesha Singh on her experience working with Kanwar Dhillon

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Ayesha Singh shared that while promoting Udne Ki Asha along with Kanwar Dhillon, she hoped it would open new opportunities for her. The actress said, "I felt a sense of thrill and responsibility."

Talking about working with Kanwar Dhillon, she said, "Kanwar is a fun person to work with, and he was in his zone for the new character he was trying. It was fun to watch him perform. It was a great experience for me to be a spokesperson for the event.”

In March, Ayesha Singh dropped a video from the sets of Udne Ki Asha, where she is seen having great fun with the actors. She shot the promo as Sai and tried to promote the love story of Sachin and Sailee to the audience.

Check out Ayesha Singh's video here:

For the unversed, Ayesha Singh took her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin last year in June after the show headed for a 20-year leap. Around this time, many of the lead actors, including Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora, and others, exited the show.

Talking about Udne Ki Aasha, the show revolving around Sachin and Sailee's love story against a Marathi backdrop, airs on Star Plus at 9 pm from Monday to Sunday. It stars Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin and Neha Hasija as Sailee. It premiered on March 12 and on April 30, the team celebrated the completion of 50 episodes. The show also stars Manish Verma, Sneha Raikar, and Sanjay Narvekar in significant roles, among others.

