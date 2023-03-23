Umar Riaz calls out 'unfair practices' of Bigg Boss makers, says big names undermined his chances in the show

Bigg Boss has always been a source of controversy in the media and now there is a new viral interview from ex-contestant and actor Umar Riaz, that has sparked some new issues. Umar, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, opened up about the reasons behind his eviction from the Bigg Boss show. His brother Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 3, and in the past, he too expressed similar dissatisfaction with the Bigg Boss team. Umar Riaz called out the makers for unfair practices to eliminate him from the show. Umar also travelled down memory lanes recalling his brother’s reaction after getting home post-eviction and the show's host, Salman Khan’s attitude towards him and his personal life after the controversial Bigg Boss exit.

Like Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz, Umar also calls out 'unfair practices in the show'

Umar Riaz was evicted for physically assaulting his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15. The anchor read out Umar’s earlier tweet relating to a contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam, who was brought back to season 16 despite being evicted for physically assaulting a fellow contestant. Umar went on to say that even though they both had committed the same mistake in the show, he was never given the opportunity to return like Archana. He further stated his thoughts about how the Bigg Boss team was biased towards the more established contestants in the show. "They wanted me there for two to three weeks and never wanted me to go ahead in the competition," said the actor.

Umar Riaz calls out the entire Bigg Boss system



Umar, the doctor-turned-actor, also went on to call out how he felt that more established names like Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali got him overshadowed in the eyes of the makers and undermined his chances at staying long in the show, as he was just a random doctor outside the industry. He also goes on to express his gratitude for being able to survive as long as he did on the show and was hopeful for his career resurgence in music videos and other prospective projects.

