'Unko bilkul acting nahi aati,' Is Kamya Panjabi referring to Sonakshi Sinha's performance in Dahaad?

Kamya Panjabi is known for not mincing her words and is in the news for her recent comment about an actor's performance in a web series. However, the netizens are convinced that she was talking about Sonakshi Sinha, who made her OTT debut with the film, Dahaad. Kamya is unhappy with the actors' categorisation done on the basis of the mediums and the industry they work in. The actress feels that the makers should change their mindset about only big names will work for them over talent.

Did Kamya Panjabi take a dig at Sonakshi Sinha?

“Bahut saare projects mein aise log dikhte hain jinko acting ka A bhi nahi aata. Sorry, but I won’t name them. Recently, I was watching a web show in which a big personality, the daughter of a very big actor made her debut. I started that show aur mujse ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua because unko bilkul acting nahi aati. But what can one do... she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show,” said the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor.

Kamya Panjabi feels the casting directors need to have a fresh approach

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kamya shared, "Why are they casting actors who don’t know how to act and perform well? It is sad. Makers would cast big names, star kids, and established actors only because they want their projects to sell and be watched... But what’s the point? Where is talent?"

Kamya is content working on TV

The 43-year-old, who has worked for over two decades in the TV industry, is happy with the medium, and wouldn't trade it for anything else. "For a 15-day shoot, which you don’t even know where it will come, on which platform, whether it will be a hit or not - why would anyone sit at home for audiences to forget that you are a TV actor, and then you venture out and work in an OTT project. Also, the shooting and release would also take so much time. Sorry, I’m not the one. I’m very happy being called a television actor, who actually knows how to act," asserted Kamya Panjabi.

