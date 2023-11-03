Uorfi Javed and four others booked for ‘fake’ detaining video; Mumbai police issues official statement

Uorfi Javed, the controversial actress-influencer, and four others are booked by the Mumbai Police for posting a fake video that defamed the department.

The reports are confirmed by Mumbai Police themselves with a recent official statement posted on their official social media handles. In the statement, the department confirmed that Uorfi's detaining video was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Mumbai Police confirms registering a case against Uorfi Javed and four others

The Mumbai Police recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared the viral video, in which Uorfi Javed is seen getting arrested by two lady police officers for wearing vulgar clothes in public.

Along with the video, the department also issued an official statement that confirms that the actress-influencer's viral video was, indeed, fake.The statement also confirmed that Uorfi and others involved in the video are booked for defaming the police department.

"One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform have been misused," reads Mumbai Police's Instagram post.

"However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too. #RealityCheck," the statement further reads.

Have a look at Mumbai Police's Instagram post, below:

All about Uorfi Javed's fake detaining video

For the unversed, two lady police officers were seen approaching Uorfi Javed, who was seen standing in front of a cafe. The cops informed the Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant that they were arresting her for wearing extremely revealing clothes in public.

Even though Uorfi was seen trying to defend herself, eventually she followed the 'cops' instructions. However, the netizens doubted that the videos were strictly fake, as the lady cops were not following the dress code barring uniform, and arrived in a normal car, not a police vehicle.

Uorfi Javed, on the other hand, looked like she was waiting for the cops to arrive. Later, it was revealed that Mumbai Police had not arrested the controversial actress under any charges.

ALSO READ: Video of Uorfi Javed getting arrested goes VIRAL: Is it for real or just publicity gimmick?