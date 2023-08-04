Uorfi Javed and Shobhaa De go out on dinner date; here's what the latter thinks about her

Last night on 3rd Aug, the Indian social media sensation Uorfi Javed and the Indian novelist and columnist Shobhaa De met for the first time for their dinner date in Mumbai. The duo had their first meet-up successfully along with some of their other friends. Shobhaa De took this dinner date to her Instagram account and posted all about it. She praised the social media sensation Uorfi Javed and said that she is a Bright, Sharp, and Ambitious girl.

Here’s what Shobhaa De said about Urofi Javed on her social media

Shobhaa De shared a picture of Uorfi on her social media handle, where she wrote, “Because she is epic! My dinner date was last night. Bright. Sharp. Ambitious. HERSELF! @urf7i #portraitsbyde”

Uorfi Javed can be seen dressed in a cute black crop top with blue baggy denim in the photo shared by Shobhaa De. Her Barbie-colored hair was neatly plaited in two. In the photo Uorfi is seen in a modernistic way, that no one can take their eyes off of her.

Later, Shobhaa De shared one more post on her Instagram handle, where she posted more photos with Uorfi Javed, her daughter Avantikka Kilachand, and Director Mozez Singh. She uniquely captioned this post and wrote. “By popular demand: Here's Uorfi! A complete natural. Unafraid and unabashed. Watch her go places...Do watch the video ....”

There were a few candid shots taken at the restaurant during their fun dinner date which everyone can see on Instagram. Shobhaa herself posted some stories with captions like, “Lover her authenticity”, “Wasn’t bored for a second”, and “Such a super evening! The best Company in a great setting.”

Shobhaa De and her novels

Shobha De is an Indian novelist and columnist and she is best known for her depiction of socialites and some adult work in her fiction books. She started her career at the age of 17 as a model, soon after which she started writing as a journalist. She started writing columns and Bollywood gossip and interviews, she also used to write for the Times Of India their Sunday magazines.

Her latest novels are Srilaaji – Diary of a Marwari Matriarch and Simon & Schuster & Lockdown Liaisons.

