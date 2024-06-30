Uorfi Javed does Saturday night right by partying with Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Jibraan Khan; Check out their 'heartful' pictures

Uorfi Javed is known as a fashion diva. Slowly and steadily, the actress is making a strong buzz in Bollywood as well with prominent celebrities like Masaba Gupta and Ranveer Singh appreciating her. After her appearance with Orry and Ananya Panday among others, Javed was seen partying last night with Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Jibraan Khan.

Uorfi Javed turns heads as she poses with Jibraan Khan

Uorfi Javed set the Saturday mood right by partying till late hours. She revealed being a little tipsy to the paparazzi as she posed in a black backless outfit. What also garnered attention was her pictures with Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Jibraan Khan. The duo seemed quite pally as they posed together. They also made finger hearts while posing for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Uorfi Javed and Jibraan Khan's pictures from their recent party:

More about Jibraan Khan

Jibraan Khan has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. The actor started off his career as a child artist and has been a part of popular movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rishtey, Bade Dilwala, and Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta among others. The actor has worked with prominent actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Jibraan was re-introduced as the mainstream lead hero in Ishq Vishk Rebound as Sahir.

Uorfi Javed, on the other hand, has participated in Bigg Boss OTT and has other TV shows to her credit. However, she rose to fame with her bold and unconventional fashion choices and pointed remarks at trolls.

