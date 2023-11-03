Video of Uorfi Javed getting arrested goes VIRAL: Is it for real or just publicity gimmick?

Controversial actress and influencer Uorfi Javed is in the news again. She is known for her bold fashion choices and giving it back to everyone who questions the same. However, this time looks like the actress is in deep trouble. A video of the actress being arrested by cops is going viral on the internet.

Uorfi dressed prim and proper gets arrested

In the video, two cops are seen walking toward a coffee shop where they spot Uorfi Javed and call her. Uorfi looks shocked and meets the cops. They tell her that she has to accompany them to the police station. Uorfi asks the reason for the same, and cops respond that she has been wearing extremely bold clothes. While Uorfi tries to defend herself, the cops insist that she needs to go with them to the police station. Uorfi agrees and walks with them and just then, the cops grab her hands and take her.

Take a look at Uorfi Javed's arrest video right here

Is Uorfi's arrest video real or fake?

Many things about the video look strange. Firstly, Uorfi is seen completely dressed for the cameras to record her. Secondly, why was the arrest not done at Uorfi's house? Thirdly, why did the cops take her in a luxury car and not a police van?

Uorfi's promotional gimmicks from the past

In the past, on many occasions, Uorfi grabbed the eyeballs for her shocking videos and statements which later turned out to be promotional gimmicks and strategic moves. A video of the actress being denied entry in a restaurant went viral and the next day, she announced a collaboration with a major food delivery app. The fiasco turned out to be a promotional strategy while the actress grabbed attention for not being allowed to eat in a restaurant.

Recently, Uorfi lashed out at Raj Kundra for his statements on her. Later, it turned out to be Uorfi being a part of the promotions of Raj Kundra's upcoming movie UT-69. Raj had also thanked her at an event.

