Uorfi Javed, a social media sensation who rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT has raised concern among fans after she posted pictures of her swollen face. However, she also clarified that the cause for the swollen face is not fillers or Botox, as commonly assumed by netizens, rather it’s her allergies flared up. Read on to learn what Uorfi Javed has to say about it.

Uorfi Javed clarifies what caused her face to swell up

On May 3rd, Uorfi Javed posted a series of pictures that show her lips and eyes swollen and her face looking puffy. Netizens assumed that it was the side effects of botox and fillers. But the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote a long caption in which she admitted that she has been taking fillers since the age of 18, but she has allergies. And when the allergies flare up, she gets a swollen face. In her words, "I've been getting so many remarks with my face that I've gone overboard with my fillers ! I have major major allergies , my face is swollen most of the time."

She continued writing, "I wake up like this every second day , and my face is always swollen . I’m always in extreme discomfort . Fillers nahi hai guys , allergies hai."

Check out Uorfi Javed's post here:

Urfi also mentioned that she is on treatment for her allergies and wrote, "Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face . Just know I’m going through one of those bad allergy days , I’ve not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I’ve been getting since I was 18 . If you see my face swollen don’t advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on."

Reaction of netizens

Netizens praised Uorfi's honesty in the comment section. One user wrote, "She's the most honest person I've had ever seen. No doubt.." Another commented, "Well put. There's no place for haters. Stay positive." Others wished her a speedy recovery.

After starring in TV shows, Uorfi rose to fame after sporting bizarre outfits and posing for the paparazzi. Her style sense described as bold has faced a lot of criticism, but recently, many celebrities, including prince Narula, Aly Goni, and others praised her. Talking about work, she was last seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

