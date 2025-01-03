Upasana Singh throws light on reasons she departed from Kapil Sharma's show; admits, 'had nothing much to do'

Upasana Singh has proved her acting prowess through various roles. However, what solidified her status in the industry was her role as Bua ji in Comedy Nights With Kapil. In a recent interview, she got candid about the reason she left the show. The actress revealed that she has no fights or differences with Kapil Sharma but felt uncomfortable because of the tension that arose between the comedian and the channel's team.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Upasana Singh stated that she felt she did not have much to do on the show. The actress shared, "Our show remained on the top for about two and a half years. There came a time when I felt that I had nothing to do on the show. I conveyed the same to Kapil. I have a very good friendship with him, and we are on cordial terms."

Further, she went on to add that contract obligations and channel rivalries made things worse for her. Upasana revealed, "I had a contract with the channel and not with the Kapil's team. When Kapil and his team moved to another channel, I couldn't go because of my contract with the previous channel, according to which I had to do a show with Krushna Abhishek."

During that particular phase, Upasana Singh voiced her creative frustrations with the team, expressing her feelings of dissatisfaction. She accused them of removing her punchlines and called it a 'torture.' In the same interview, she also highlighted that her colleague, Ali Asgar, faced the same issue of work dissatisfaction.

The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress shared that Kapil Sharma invited her to join the team, but she didn't accept the offer as she became busy with the films wherein she served as the producer. Interestingly, the Crew actor has given voice-overs in her movies.

Workwise, Upasana Singh is known for shows such as Sonpari, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Pari Hoon Main, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, and many others.

