Upcoming Turkish Dramas to Look Forward to in 2025: Erdal Ozyagcilar’s Holding to Hande Ercel’s Remember Love

Turkish dramas enjoy immense popularity among fans worldwide. As the calendars turn, it's time to take a look at the upcoming Turkish dramas to look forward to. With gripping stories, stellar performances, and breathtaking cinematography, the upcoming series in 2025 promises to keep viewers hooked. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated Turkish dramas to watch out for:

1. Holding

This intriguing drama delves into the dynamics of a powerful family and the challenges of managing a large business empire. With a talented cast including Erdal Ozyagcilar, Tugba Sunguroglu, Caner Topcu, and Mustafa Ustundag, Holding is set to bring drama and suspense to the screen. The series promises a blend of corporate intrigue and personal dilemmas, making it a must-watch.

2. To Love, To Lose

This drama explores the thin line between love and heartbreak, weaving an emotional tale of relationships and sacrifices. Starring Ibrahim Celikkol, Emine Meyrem, Yasemin Kay Allen, Deniz Turkali, Demircan Kacel, and Gorkem Sevindik, the series aims to capture the audience with its poignant storyline and strong performances.

3. Far City

A story of resilience and ambition, Far City follows characters striving to find their place in a bustling metropolis. With Ozan Akbaba, Sinem Unsal, and Gonca Cilasun leading the cast, the drama promises to be an inspiring tale of dreams and survival in a fast-paced world.

4. Remember Love

This romantic drama is one to warm the heart. Hande Ercel plays Gunes, a popular editor, while Baris Arduc takes on the role of Deniz, a renowned architect. Their paths cross in unexpected ways, leading to a journey of rediscovering love and overcoming past wounds. Remember Love is sure to captivate audiences with its heartfelt moments and undeniable chemistry between the leads.

5. Don’t Cry Istanbul

A dramatic tale set in the vibrant streets of Istanbul, this series brings to life the struggles and triumphs of its characters. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Simay Barlas, Ismail Hacioglu, Aytac Sasmaz, Sehsuvar Aktas, Batuhan Bayar, Gökhan Bekletenler, Burcu Cavrar, and Nazlican Demir, Don’t Cry Istanbul is expected to deliver intense emotions and gripping drama.

These upcoming Turkish dramas have something for everyone, from romance to suspense, emotional depth to inspiring stories. Mark your calendars and get ready for a year filled with unmissable shows!

