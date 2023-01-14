Urfi Javed held for questioning at Amboli Police station after BJP leader files complaint; Deets inside

Urfi Javed is one of the popular celebrities of the showbiz world owing to her controversial life. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She is often seen making headlines due to her unique fashion choices. Urfi gained a lot of fandom after her short tenure in Bigg Boss OTT. Her bold avatars are always the talk of the town and they often land her in some problems. Recently, BJP Leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against the actress alleging her of wearing objectionable clothes in the streets of Mumbai.

Reportedly, Urfi reached at Amboli Poilice Station on January 14 for questioning and it went for two hours. A close source revealed that the actress did not hire any lawyer for the case and the questioning went for a long time. However, any further update regarding the same is still awaited. For the unversed, Urfi had also filed a complaint against Chitra Wagh after the first complaint by the latter was filed in the first week of January. Urfi revealed that she felt 'suicidal' after the constant legal troubles that she had been facing as she opened up about her mental health in a recent post. She even posted strong statements against the BJP leader, even calling her 'Saasu' in one of her recent tweets. Well, Chitra and Urfi's feud seemed like there was no end.

Urfi’s lawyer’s statement

Urfi's lawyer Nitin Satpute shared details about the complaint and said, "I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on the public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr. P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breaches of the peace in society by threatening the media)."

About Urfi

On the work front, Urfi Javed has featured in many TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and more. She is well known for playing Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She recently grabbed the headlines for participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, she was evicted during the initial stages of the game. Urfi was last seen in the reality show Splitsvilla 14.