Urvashi Dholakia being approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Report

Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia is known for her iconic role in Kasauti Zindagi Kii show as Komolika. The actress is remembered for her role. The actress is currently seen in Pushpa Impossible. The actress has done many reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and many others. Ever since the announcement of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, many actors and actresses' names have been surfacing and one such name is Urvashi Dholakia. The show showcases many celebs showing off their dance moves on the floor.

Urvashi Dholkia to be part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11?

The actress has been approached for the show but nothing has been confirmed. Sources close to Etimes informed that if things fall into place, the actress might be seen showing off her dance moves on the reality show.

This is not the first time that Urvashi Dholakia will be seen dancing; she participated in Nach Baliye with her ex Anuj Sachdeva. Currently, the actress is seen in Pushpa Impossible where she is seen playing a lawyer and fans have been loving her in a strong and fierce character. The actress was setting foot back on television after many years. She will again reprise her role as Devi Singh Shekhawat soon. The actress even mentioned that she is happy to do positive roles for a change to get rid of the Komolika-vibes.

She even mentioned how her co-stars and staff are around her. She said-"Of course, it feels amazing to be back with the same beautiful and lovely people. This team is amazing and all my co-stars are so loving. We all have an amazing rapport. What we share is something that is quite rare. Over here they have always welcomed me with open arms, pure heart even".

Apart from Urvashi, Sumbul, Manisha Rani, Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare and many other television faces have been approached but an official confirmation is yet to be made.

About the show

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is coming back to its original channel after 12 years. Earlier the show was broadcast on a different platform. The first four seasons were telecasted on the channel before it was shown on different channels.

