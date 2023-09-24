Urvashi Dholakia, Bigg Boss 17 rumored contestant Ankita Lokhande attend Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country where many welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes for several days and seek the lord's blessings. Several celebrities also celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm every year by welcoming Ganesha into their homes. This year, Ekta Kapoor also held a grand Ganpati celebration where numerous celebrities from Bollywood and TV marked their presence to enjoy the festivities. Celebrities were spotted by the paparazzi as they attended the event.

Celebs attend Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebration

On September 23, popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ridhima Pandit, Shefali Jariwala, Parag Tyagi, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani and many others attended Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebration. Actress Ankita Lokhande, who played the character of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's popular television show Pavitra Rishta attended Ekta Kapoor's residence with husband Vicky Jain. The rumored Bigg Boss 17 contestant put on her traditional best, a lavender silk saree with mini sequins all over. Her husband, looking festive in a white kurta posed with her for the paps present there.

Check out Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebrations:

Ankita Lokhande also took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a photo posing with her husband Vicky Jain and the director-producer. She also wrote a note expressing her gratitude toward Kapoor. It reads, "Thank you ma'am for being a great leader. I couldn't have asked for a better mentor ma'am, you are up there with the bests, you are exceptionally talented, and a born mentor And thank you for always going above and beyond for me. your dedication definitely amaze me and inspires me to put in the work. I hope to make you proud."

Here's the post that the actress shared:

Urvashi Dholakia, best known for portraying the iconic antagonist Komolika in the long-running television series of Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was also present at the celebrations. She wore a white Kerala cotton saree with a wide golden border. She sported a simple yet perfect festive look.

Ekta Kapoor also took to her official Instagram handle to share glimpses of the star-studded evening at her place for Ganpati celebrations. Besides Ankita Lokhande and Urvashi Dholakia, other celebrities to attend the celebrations at her home included, Krystle D'Souza, Sakshi Tanwar, and others.

Check out the pictures from the celebrations here:

