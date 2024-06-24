Urvashi Dholakia drops hints of upcoming project featuring son Sagar, and Barkha Bisht among others

Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her role as Komolika in the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, continues to show off her talent by working on interesting projects. The actress, who maintains an active social media presence, in her latest post dropped hints about her upcoming project. Let’s take a look at what she has to say in her post.

Urvashi Dholakia’s latest post

On June 24, uploading a series of photos with the cast of her upcoming project, Urvashi Dholakia wrote a lengthy caption. She started the note mentioning the project had wrapped up. It reads, “Yes it’s a wrap! But I say it’s just the beginning #powerofpaanch.”

Check out Urvashi Dholakia’s post here:

Further, she went on to praise her team and wrote how they bonded naturally. “in a world with lots of fake smiles and ego and Competition I can PROUDLY say that for the first time in many years of my career, the last five months have been free from all the above, and it has been nothing but LOVE, SUPPORT, CARE & EMOTIONAL BONDING,” reads the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress’ caption.

She concluded the note by saying how much she would miss the team. She expressed her hope of meeting on another project and wrote that until then, she will miss them. “You all are my future stars and I wish you nothing but success, success, and success. LOVE YOU ALL,” added the actress.

Advertisement

For her fans, Urvashi wrote that she will reveal more details about the project soon. Asking for their support, her lengthy note came to an end. In her words, “Guys wait for this space for more details on this new project of ours.. coming to ur screens soon. need all your love and support.”

The pictures shared by Dholakia also feature her son Sagar Dholakia, actress Barkha Bisht, social media influencer, and child actor Riva Arora, among others.

On the work front, Urvashi Dholakia is currently seen as a lawyer in the serial Pushpa Impossible.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia pens touching note on parents' 51st wedding anniversary; apologizes to mother for THIS reason