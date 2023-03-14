Urvashi Dholakia is a sizzling beauty in latest vacation pic; 'People call me wild...'

Urvashi Dholakia is a well known face of the television industry. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki fame actor will soon be turning 44 but can still give tough competition to the young actresses of the industry.This gorgeous diva looks stunning in every outfit she wears and never shies away from flaunting it. She has a huge fan following and makes her fans go 'wow' whenever she posts a new pic on her social media handle.

Urvashi's new pic

The diva is currently holidaying in Thailand. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a new pic of herself in a bold avatar. She was seen wearing an orange swimsuit paired with shades, giving beach vacation vibes. "Ppl call me Wild!…. And I Accept it unapologetically." the post read.

This latest pic of Urvashi is reminds us that age is just a number.

Urvashi is a single mother to twin boys. She got married at 16 and gave birth at 17. She shares a close bond with her sons as well as family and keeps posting pics with them on her social media handles.

Urvashi's career

Urvashi began her career as a child artist in Shrikant. Then she went to act in shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasauti Zindagi Kii. Her portrayal of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kii is one best ones in a negative role. This character has also made her bag several awards. Apart from acting, she has also won the sixth season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Currently, she is potraying the role of Urvashi Kataria in Colors Tv show Naagin 6.