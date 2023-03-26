Urvashi Dholakia is all smiles as she poses with her sons Sagar and Kshitij, fans shower love

Urvashi Dholakia is among the well-known celebrities in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been part of the industry for a long time now. She has always been appreciated by the audience for her brilliant acting skills as well as her stunning personality.

Apart from her talent, the 43-year-old actress never fails to impress her fans and followers with her stunning fashion sense. The actress has a huge fan following and keeps updating her fans regarding her personal and professional life.

Urvashi Dholakia's new PIC:

Recently, Urvashi Dholakia took to her Instagram and shared a family picture with her fans and followers. The Naagin 6 actress is all smiles as she poses with her sons Sagar and Kshitij. Urvashi often shares pictures with her sons and family members which indicates that she is a family person who loves spending time with her loved ones.

Sharing this snap, Urvashi captioned, "Forever Love."

Speaking of her personal life, she is a single mother of two twin boys. She got married at the tender age of 16 and gave birth at 17. Urvashi often shares pictures and videos with her sons which shows the close bond between the mother and sons.

Urvashi Dholakia's professional life:

Urvashi has been part of several shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kahiin To Hoga, Ghar Ek Mandir, and many more. She is best known for her character Komolika Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kii, which is still considered to be the best negative character in Indian television till date. In 2012, Urvashi participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 6 and took home the winner's trophy. She was last seen in Sony Sab's show Pushpa Impossible.

